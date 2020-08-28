|
|
|
Whitney Irene Peacefully on Friday 21st August 2020 in Pendleside Hospice,
Irene,
aged 76 years.
Dearly loved wife of Derek,
loving mum to Arron and Catherine, Ivan and Natalie,
much loved grandma to Sian, Calista, Marshall, Eve and Finley.
Funeral service and cremation
will take place on
Monday 7th September at
Burnley Crematorium at 11.30am.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Irene can be sent to The Christie or Pendleside Hospice.
Enquiries to
Hartley Foulds Funeral Service,
230 Colne Road, Burnley,
Tel 831854
