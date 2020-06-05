|
|
|
CLAPP (nee Murray)
Iris On Wednesday 20th May 2020, peacefully in St. Helena Hospice, Colchester.
Iris, the irreplaceable sister of Linda and sister-in-law of Peter.
The very dear Aunty of James and Douglas and Great Aunty of Ruby.
A wonderful friend and mentor to many and generous to all.
A private family service will be held at Colchester Crematorium
on Monday 15th June 2020.
Donations are being received in Iris's memory via her tribute page www.irisclapp.muchloved.com
All enquiries to
East of England Co-operative Funeral Services, Stanway Retail Park, Peartree Road, Stanway,
CO3 0LX. Telephone 01206 372190
Published in Burnley Express on June 5, 2020