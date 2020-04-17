|
|
|
POTTER (nee Lord)
Iris Peacefully after a short illness at Heather Grange Care Home, surrounded by the love of her family, Iris Potter (nee Lord) passed away on 10th April 2020. Beloved wife of the late John, wonderful mum to Andrew, Matthew and David, special Granny to Will, much loved sister to Brenda and sister in law Jennifer, and amazing aunt, cousin and special friend to many. Private family funeral to be held at Burnley Cemetery and memorial service to be held at a later date where her wonderful life can be celebrated by all. All inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Apr. 17, 2020