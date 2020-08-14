Home

Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
128 Rossendale Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB11 5DH
01282 427483
Iris Wardley

Iris Wardley Notice
Wardley Iris
(nee Tomlinson) Passed away peacefully in the Royal Blackburn Hospital on Tuesday 4th August 2020, Iris aged 77 years. The beloved wife of Alan, loving mum to Martin and Tony, dear mother in law to Rachel and Sharon, dear sister to Geoffrey and Jack, loved aunty and friend who will be sadly missed. Iris' funeral cortege will leave from her own home on Tuesday, 18th August at 11-50 a.m. followed by committal at Burnley Crematorium, 12-15 p.m. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to R.N.I.B. c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Aug. 14, 2020
