|
|
|
BUTSCHOK Iwan Of your charity pray for the repose of the soul of Iwan, who passed away peacefully at his home on March 6th, 2020, with his loving family by his side and fortified by the rites of Holy Mother Church, aged 93 years, dearly beloved husband of the late Lucia, much loved father of Peter, Michael, Sandra, Helga and Karin, also a dearly loved father in law, cherished grandad, great grandad and great great grandad, dear uncle and respected friend of many who will be sadly missed. R.I.P. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Iwan's funeral cortege will leave from his home on Wednesday, 18th March at 1 p.m. for Requiem Mass in
St John the Baptist RC Church,
Ivy Street at 1-15 p.m. followed by interment at Burnley Cemetery,
2-30 p.m. Family flowers only
or donations, if so desired, for Pendleside Hospice, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Mar. 13, 2020