Iwan Butschok Notice
BUTSCHOK Iwan Iwan's family would like to thank all family, friends and neighbours for kind messages of sympathy,
cards of condolence and donations received in memory of Iwan for Pendleside Hospice. Thank you to Macmillan, Pendleside Hospice, District Nursing Teams and Routes Care for their care and attention. Thank you to Fr. Benneth for his comforting words and service and to Alderson and Horan for their help, support and guidance
at this difficult time.
Published in Burnley Express on Mar. 27, 2020
