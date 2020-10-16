|
|
|
FINNERTY Jack Peacefully in the Royal Blackburn Hospital, on 13th October, 2020, with his loving family by his side, Jack, aged 85 years, the deeply loved and devoted husband of the late Betty, most precious and wonderful dad of Linda and Karen, dear father in law to Andy, very special and proud grandad to Louise and Steven, Graeme and Sarah, Daniel and Zoe and Kian, also a dear great grandad to Grace, Zara, Annie, Jack and Feon, uncle, cousin and friend of many who will be sadly missed. Funeral details at a time to be confirmed. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to British Heart Foundation or Pendleside Hospice, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Oct. 16, 2020