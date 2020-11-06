|
FINNERTY Jack Lynda, Karen and family would like to thank all family, friends and neighbours for kind messages of sympathy, cards of condolence and donations received for British Heart Foundation and Pendleside Hospice. Thank you to the carers from Complete Care for the care and attention shown to Jack. Finally, thank you to Peter Goulding for his comforting words and service and Stephen and staff at Alderson and Horan for their dignified care and professional arrangements.
Published in Burnley Express on Nov. 6, 2020