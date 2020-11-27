|
STUTTARD Jack Suddenly, but peacefully, with his loving Daughters by his side, on Tuesday 17th November at
Royal Blackburn Hospital,
Jack, loving husband and best friend of the late Merle, devoted father of Nicola, Clare and Michelle, loving grandad of Rebecca, Emma, Molly, Marsha and Tabitha, a caring father in law and a much respected friend, colleague and for 37 years, teacher and Headmaster, at
St James' Primary School Lanehead.
To give thanks for and celebrate Jack's life a service will be held at St James' Church Briercliffe at 11.00am on
Thursday 3rd December, followed by a committal at Burnley Crematorium at 12.15pm.
Family flowers only please, donations gratefully accepted directly to Barry Kilby
Prostate Cancer Appeal.
Due to Covid regulations, numbers for both services are restricted. Jack's funeral cortege will pause at St James' School Lanehead at 10.45am, before continuing up through the village to church, via Queen Street. The short committal at the Crematorium will be live streamed.
Details can be obtained from the family or the funeral director,
Fred Hamer Funeral Service
183-187 Briercliffe Rd Burnley.
Telephone 01282 438866
Published in Burnley Express on Nov. 27, 2020