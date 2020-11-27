Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fred Hamer Funeral Services - Burnley (Burnley)
183-187 Briercliffe Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB10 1UY
01282 438866
Resources
More Obituaries for Jack Stuttard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jack Stuttard

Notice Condolences

Jack Stuttard Notice
STUTTARD Jack Suddenly, but peacefully, with his loving Daughters by his side, on Tuesday 17th November at
Royal Blackburn Hospital,
Jack, loving husband and best friend of the late Merle, devoted father of Nicola, Clare and Michelle, loving grandad of Rebecca, Emma, Molly, Marsha and Tabitha, a caring father in law and a much respected friend, colleague and for 37 years, teacher and Headmaster, at
St James' Primary School Lanehead.

To give thanks for and celebrate Jack's life a service will be held at St James' Church Briercliffe at 11.00am on
Thursday 3rd December, followed by a committal at Burnley Crematorium at 12.15pm.
Family flowers only please, donations gratefully accepted directly to Barry Kilby
Prostate Cancer Appeal.

Due to Covid regulations, numbers for both services are restricted. Jack's funeral cortege will pause at St James' School Lanehead at 10.45am, before continuing up through the village to church, via Queen Street. The short committal at the Crematorium will be live streamed.

Details can be obtained from the family or the funeral director,
Fred Hamer Funeral Service
183-187 Briercliffe Rd Burnley.
Telephone 01282 438866
Published in Burnley Express on Nov. 27, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -