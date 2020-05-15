Home

Jack Taylor Notice
Taylor Jack Peacefully at his home on 10th May, 2020, with his loving family by his side, Jack, aged 84 years, the deeply loved and devoted husband of Sheila, much loved father of Sharon, Stephen and Andrew, step father to Marie and Angela, also a dear father in law, cherished grandad and great grandad, dearly loved brother, brother in law and respected friend of many who will be sadly missed, especially by close friend Peter. A private family service will be held at Burnley Crematorium, on Monday, 18th May. Donations are being received direct to Alzheimer's Society in Jack's memory. All inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on May 15, 2020
