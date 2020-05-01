Home

Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
Thornton Jack Our wonderful loving dad, grandad and great grandad, passed away peacefully on Saturday, 25th April, 2020, aged 99 years, just 3 weeks before his 100th birthday. A very special man who always thought of his family before himself. Dad to Denise, David and Robert, grandad to Hannah, Francesca, Louise, Ayshea and Brandon James, great grandad to Jacob, Oliver, Sylvie, Kaiya and Layla. A private cremation will take place at Accrington Crematorium on Wednesday, 6th May, 2020.
A celebration of Jack's life to be held at a future date.

God bless and goodnight.
Forever in our hearts.

All inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on May 1, 2020
