|
|
|
Tomlinson Jack In the Royal Blackburn Hospital on Sunday 29th March 2020,
Jack aged 75 years,
passed away peacefully.
Jack was the dearly beloved husband of Sue, much loved and devoted dad of June and Jack,
a very dear brother to Nora, Thomas, the late Leonard, Helen, Myra, Fred, Bernard and
brother-in-law. Also a special loving grandad, great grandad, father-in-law, uncle, cousin and a wonderful friend who
will be sadly missed.
At rest in the Hartley Foulds Funeral Home.
Jack's Funeral Cortege will
leave from his home on
Thursday 23rd April 2020
for a private funeral service
and cremation at
Burnley Crematorium.
Flowers or donations if desired
are being received for
Prostate Cancer c/o
Hartley Foulds Funeral Service, 230 Colne Road, Burnley
tel 831854.
Published in Burnley Express on Apr. 17, 2020