TOMLINSON Jack Sue, June, Jack and family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for all the kind messages of sympathy, cards of condolences, floral tributes and those unable to attend the service who lined the route of the funeral cortege. This was very much appreciated by the family.
Thank you to all the staff at the Royal Blackburn Hospital, especially ICU for their exceptional care and understanding at
this difficult time. Thank you to Charlie Hill for his comforting words and service. A special thank you to Nicola at Daisy Chain for her beautiful floral arrangements, Padiham Taxis for their kind service and finally to the staff at Hartley Foulds for all their help.
Published in Burnley Express on May 8, 2020