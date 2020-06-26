Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
128 Rossendale Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB11 5DH
01282 427483
Resources
More Obituaries for Jacko McClarnon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jacko McClarnon

Notice Condolences

Jacko McClarnon Notice
McCLARNON
Jacko Passed away peacefully in the Royal Blackburn Hospital, on Sunday, 21st June, 2020, aged 65 years, the dearly loved sweetheart of Anne Reid, much loved and treasured dad of Jessica, very special brother, brother in law, uncle, cousin and great friend to many who will be sadly missed.
At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Jacko's service and cremation will be held at Burnley Crematorium, today, Friday 26th June at 2-30 p.m. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to Inspire, (cheques payable to CGL), c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on June 26, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -