|
|
|
McCLARNON
Jacko Passed away peacefully in the Royal Blackburn Hospital, on Sunday, 21st June, 2020, aged 65 years, the dearly loved sweetheart of Anne Reid, much loved and treasured dad of Jessica, very special brother, brother in law, uncle, cousin and great friend to many who will be sadly missed.
At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Jacko's service and cremation will be held at Burnley Crematorium, today, Friday 26th June at 2-30 p.m. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to Inspire, (cheques payable to CGL), c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on June 26, 2020