|
|
|
SMITH (nee Haymen)
Jacqueline Agnes (Jackie) Peacefully in her home on 25th November, 2020 with her loving family by her side, Jackie, aged 71 years, the dearly loved wife of Paul, much loved and treasured mum of Ivan, Glenn and the late Shaun, dearest mother in law to Gail and Louise, cherished nanna of Danielle, Kayleigh, Ethan and Jessica, proud great gran to Kian, dearly loved sister of Kevin, Cynthia and Tress, also a dear sister in law, auntie and friend who will be sadly missed. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Jackie's funeral cortege will leave from her home on Tuesday, 8th December at 2-50p.m. for service and cremation at Burnley Crematorium, 3-15 p.m. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to Macmillan Cancer Support or Pendleside Hospice, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Dec. 4, 2020