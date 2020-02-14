Home

Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
128 Rossendale Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB11 5DH
01282 427483
Service
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
14:30
Burnley Crematorium
Taylor (nee Howarth)
Jacqueline (Jackie) Peacefully in hospital on February, 8th 2020, Jackie, aged 70 years, dearly beloved wife of Chris, loving mum of Deborah and Rachel, dearest mother in law to Bobby and Eddy, cherished grandma to James, Ruby, Livy, Megan, Edward, Thomas and Douglas the dog, very special sister to Susan, Julie, Tina and Tracey, also a dear sister in law, auntie, cousin and lovely friend who will be sadly missed. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Jackie's funeral cortege will leave from her home on Tuesday, 25th February at 2-10 p.m. for service and cremation at Burnley Crematorium, 2-30 p.m. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to Pendleside Hospice, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Feb. 14, 2020
