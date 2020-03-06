|
Almond James Kenneth
(Ken) Peacefully after a short illness in the Royal Blackburn Hospital,
on Wednesday, 26th February, 2020, Ken, aged 86 years, devoted husband and soulmate to Irene, loving father and father in law of Gareth and Marilyn, much loved grandad to Steven, Scott and Ross, a dear brother in law to Joe, Evelyn and Raymond and loved uncle to Angela and Carol. Ken will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. Ken's funeral cortege will leave from his own home on Wednesday, 11th March at 2 p.m. for service and cremation at Burnley Crematorium, 2-30 p.m.
Family flowers only or donations,
if so desired, to The British Heart Foundation or Dementia UK, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Mar. 6, 2020