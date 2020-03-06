Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
128 Rossendale Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB11 5DH
01282 427483
Resources
More Obituaries for James Almond
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Almond

Notice Condolences

James Almond Notice
Almond James Kenneth
(Ken) Peacefully after a short illness in the Royal Blackburn Hospital,
on Wednesday, 26th February, 2020, Ken, aged 86 years, devoted husband and soulmate to Irene, loving father and father in law of Gareth and Marilyn, much loved grandad to Steven, Scott and Ross, a dear brother in law to Joe, Evelyn and Raymond and loved uncle to Angela and Carol. Ken will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. Ken's funeral cortege will leave from his own home on Wednesday, 11th March at 2 p.m. for service and cremation at Burnley Crematorium, 2-30 p.m.
Family flowers only or donations,
if so desired, to The British Heart Foundation or Dementia UK, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Mar. 6, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -