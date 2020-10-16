|
Boys James (Jimmy) On Saturday, 10th October, 2020, suddenly but peacefully in the Royal Preston Hospital, and with his loving daughters by his side, Jimmy, aged 73 years, the dearly loved and devoted husband of the late Adrianne, most precious dad of Sam, Tracy and the late Kelly,
a dear father in law, cherished grandad, brother, brother in law, uncle, cousin and good friend to many who will be sadly missed, especially by close friend Pat.
At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Jimmy's funeral cortege will leave from his own home on Wednesday, 21st October at 1-20 p.m. for service and cremation at Burnley Crematorium, 1-45 p.m. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to Stroke Association, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Oct. 16, 2020