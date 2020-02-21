|
Carter James Francis Of your charity pray for the repose of the soul of Jimmy, who passed away peacefully in the Royal Blackburn Hospital, on February 10th, 2020 with his loving family by his side and fortified by the rites of Holy Mother Church, aged 73 years, the dearly loved dad of Andrew and James, dear father in law to Lisa and Lisa, cherished grandad of Sophia, Mollie, Melody, Freya and Frankie, beloved son of the late Teresa and Francis, loving brother of Teresa, Josie, Ellen, Michael and Christine, also a very dear brother in law, uncle, nephew, cousin and great friend to many who will be sadly missed. R.I.P.
At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Jimmy's funeral cortege will leave from his sisters home on Thursday, 27th February at 9-30 a.m. for Requiem Mass at St Mary's RC Church at 10 a.m. followed by interment at Burnley Cemetery at 11-45 a.m.
There will be flowers or donations if so desired are being received
for Pendleside Hospice, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Feb. 21, 2020