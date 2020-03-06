Home

James Carter Notice
Carter James Francis The family of the late James Francis Carter would like to thank all family and friends for their kind expressions of sympathy, cards, Mass Offerings, floral tributes and donations received for Pendleside Hospice. Thank you to staff at Nelson Manor for the loving care and attention given to Jimmy. Special thanks to Fr David Featherstone, Sean Ruane and the liturgy group at St. Mary's for the beautiful Requiem Mass. Finally, grateful thanks to Stephen and staff of Alderson and Horan for whom nothing was too much trouble.
Published in Burnley Express on Mar. 6, 2020
