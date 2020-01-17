|
CLARKE James Robert
(Jimbob) Sadly, on 8th January 2020, James aged 32 years. A very precious and loved son, step-son, brother, nephew, cousin and respected friend who will be greatly missed, especially by his loving dog Patch. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. James' funeral cortege will leave from his parents' home on Monday, 27th January at 11-40am for service and cremation at Burnley Crematorium at
12-15pm. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired are being received to Lancashire MIND, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Jan. 17, 2020