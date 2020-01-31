Home

Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
128 Rossendale Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB11 5DH
01282 427483
James Clarke

Notice

James Clarke Notice
CLARKE James Robert
(Jimbob) Jimbob's family would like to thank all family, friends and neighbours for kind messages of sympathy, cards of condolence and donations for Lancashire MIND received at this difficult time. Thank you to Peter Goulding for his comforting words and service. Special thanks to The Royal Butterfly for the reception following the service, Burnley Miners for their donations and Darren Crawford and Dom Murtaugh for their fundraising towards a memorial bench. Finally, thank you to Alderson and Horan for their dignified arrangements and professional services.
Published in Burnley Express on Jan. 31, 2020
