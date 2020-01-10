|
|
|
DUFFY James Dewhurst Jim passed away after a short illness on 29th December 2019
in Royal Blackburn Hospital,
aged 91 years.
Beloved husband of the late Pauline, much loved father to
Ian, father in law of Helen,
proud Grandad to Jocelyn and Michael, also dear Brother in Law, Uncle and friend to many.
The funeral will take place
at St Mary's RC Church, Oswaldtwistle, at 10am on Thursday 16th January followed
by committal at Accrington Crematorium at 11am.
Family flowers only please, however donations in memory
of Jim may be made to
British Heart Foundation.
All enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare, Burnley,
Tel 01282 426146.
Published in Burnley Express on Jan. 10, 2020