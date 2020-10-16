|
ELLINS James William (Jimmy Rat) After a long illness and surrounded by his loving family, Jimmy passed away peacefully on Saturday 10th October 2020 aged 67.
Beloved son to Pat, cherished husband of Pat, much loved dad of Nick and Rachael, special grandad to Brandon and Kathryn, dear father in law to Debbie and Joey, brother, uncle & friend.
Jimmy's funeral will be held at Burnley Crematorium on Tuesday 20th October at 10 a.m. Family flowers only please, all inquiries to Fred Hamer Funeral Services,
321 Padiham Road, Burnley. Tel: 01282 831121
Published in Burnley Express on Oct. 16, 2020