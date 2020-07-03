|
|
|
Harrison James (Jim) Passed away in the Oaklands Nursing Home, on 25th June, 2020, after a long illness, much loved husband of Janet and loving father of Paul and Stephen, dearly loved brother of Agnes, Annie and the late Frances, brother in law of Ernie and Susan, father in law to Julie and Jane and a much
loved uncle. He will be fondly remembered and sadly missed. Jim's service and committal will take place on Tuesday 7th July, Burnley Crematorium at 10 a.m. Family flowers only please or donations are being received for Bowel Cancer UK, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on July 3, 2020