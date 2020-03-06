Home

James McCarren

James McCarren Notice
McCARREN
James
(Jim) Peacefully after a short illness
on 25th February 2020, Jim,
aged 93 years formerly of Burnley.
The beloved husband of Nellie,
much loved dad of Paul, Keith,
Susan, Philip and Nigel and a
proud and loving granddad to
13 and great-grandad to 22.
The funeral service will take place
at Skipton Crematorium on
Tuesday 17th March at 3.00pm.
Family flowers only please but
donations in lieu to Diabetes UK.
All enquiries to Barnoldswick
Funeralcare. Tel 01282 813345.
Published in Burnley Express on Mar. 6, 2020
