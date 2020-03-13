|
MONEY James Peacefully in Heather Grange Care Home on Friday, 6th March, 2020, James, aged 97 years, devoted husband to the late Edith, much loved dad to Jean and Malcolm, cherished grandad to Ben and wife Peggy, Mark and Adam, loved great grandad to Daisy-Bella, a true gentleman who will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. James' funeral cortege will leave from his daughters home on Monday, 23rd March at 10-15 a.m. for service and cremation at Burnley Crematorium, 10-45 a.m. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to the Royal British Legion, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services,
128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Mar. 13, 2020