SCOTT James Chadwick Former head teacher at
Wellfield Primary, St. Stephen's Primary and Lay Reader at
St. James' The Great Briercliffe.
Peacefully at Dove Court
Nursing Home, on Wednesday
8th January 2020 in the arms
of his beloved wife Sheila.
Dear brother in law of Neil,
uncle of Andrew and Robert
and great uncle of Madeleine, William and Olivia.
Jim was a gentleman and a
true friend who will be sadly missed by all who knew him.
His funeral service will be held
on Thursday January 30th at 10.15am at St James' Church, Briercliffe, followed by a
committal at Burnley Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations most welcome for
St James' Church, Briercliffe
c/o and all enquiries to
Fred Hamer Funeral Service,
183-187 Briercliffe Rd, Burnley
Tel. 01282 438866
Published in Burnley Express on Jan. 24, 2020