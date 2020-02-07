Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fred Hamer Funeral Services - Burnley (Burnley)
183-187 Briercliffe Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB10 1UY
01282 438866
Resources
More Obituaries for James Scott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Scott

Notice

James Scott Notice
SCOTT James Sheila would like to thank all family, friends and neighbours for their loving support, cards of condolence and generous donations to the continuing mission and ministry of
St James' Church, Briercliffe.
Special thanks go to the staff and residents of Nightingale House, Dove Court. Heartfelt thanks go to Father Paul Payton for his loving ministrations before and after the funeral, and to Fred Hamer Funeral Services for their dignified and professional services.
Published in Burnley Express on Feb. 7, 2020
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -