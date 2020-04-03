|
|
|
Swindells James (Jim) Jim's family would like to thank all family, friends and neighbours for kind messages of sympathy, cards of condolence and donations received. Thank you to the staff of Dove Court for the loving care and attention shown to Jim and to Peter Goulding for his comforting words and service. Finally, thank you to Alderson and Horan for their dignified and professional arrangements. A celebration
of Jim's life will take place
later in the year.
Published in Burnley Express on Apr. 3, 2020