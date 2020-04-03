Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
128 Rossendale Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB11 5DH
01282 427483
Resources
More Obituaries for James Swindells
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Swindells

Notice

James Swindells Notice
Swindells James (Jim) Jim's family would like to thank all family, friends and neighbours for kind messages of sympathy, cards of condolence and donations received. Thank you to the staff of Dove Court for the loving care and attention shown to Jim and to Peter Goulding for his comforting words and service. Finally, thank you to Alderson and Horan for their dignified and professional arrangements. A celebration
of Jim's life will take place
later in the year.
Published in Burnley Express on Apr. 3, 2020
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -