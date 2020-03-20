Home

Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
128 Rossendale Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB11 5DH
01282 427483
James Swindles Notice
SWINDELLS James (Jim) Passed away peacefully in the Dove Court Care Home on Sunday, 15th March, 2020, Jim, aged 89 years, the much-loved husband of the late Teresa, treasured dad, proud grandad, great grandad, dear father in law, brother in law and friend to many who will be sadly missed. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Jim's funeral cortege will leave from his daughters' home on Friday,
27th March at 10-10 a.m. for service and cremation at Burnley Crematorium, 10-30 a.m. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to Alzheimer's Society, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Mar. 20, 2020
