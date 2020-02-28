|
Wright James Gordon Peacefully at his home on 22nd February, 2020, Gordon, aged 86 years, the dearly beloved husband of the late Sheila, much loved and treasured dad to Tim and Anthony, dear father in law to Susan and Julie, a cherished grandad and great grandad, dear brother in law, uncle and respected friend who will be sadly missed. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Gordon's funeral cortege will leave from his home on Wednesday, 4th March at 1-15 p.m. for service and cremation at Burnley Crematorium, 1-45 p.m. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to Pendleside Hospice, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Feb. 28, 2020