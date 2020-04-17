Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
128 Rossendale Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB11 5DH
01282 427483
Resources
More Obituaries for Jane Cound
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jane Cound

Notice Condolences

Jane Cound Notice
COUND Jane Elizabeth
(nee Holden) On Sunday 5th April 2020 at Royal Blackburn Hospital, aged 61 years, and with her husband and sons by her side. Much loved wife of Ian, and adored Mum of Jonathan, Stephen and Harry. Now re-united with Ma and Pa. A lovely person taken from us far too soon. We are heartbroken, but we have many treasured memories. A funeral will be held at Burnley Crematorium. Donations if desired for the Rosemere Cancer Foundation. Donations may be made on their website in memory of Jane.
All inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH.
Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Apr. 17, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -