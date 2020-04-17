|
|
|
COUND Jane Elizabeth
(nee Holden) On Sunday 5th April 2020 at Royal Blackburn Hospital, aged 61 years, and with her husband and sons by her side. Much loved wife of Ian, and adored Mum of Jonathan, Stephen and Harry. Now re-united with Ma and Pa. A lovely person taken from us far too soon. We are heartbroken, but we have many treasured memories. A funeral will be held at Burnley Crematorium. Donations if desired for the Rosemere Cancer Foundation. Donations may be made on their website in memory of Jane.
All inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH.
Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Apr. 17, 2020