|
|
|
Wyld Janet
Née Bowker Suddenly in hospital on
7th September 2020,
Janet
aged 80 years,
of Cliviger.
The devoted wife of the late James,
much loved and loving mum
of James and Kathryn,
dear mother-in-law of Susan, cherished grandma of
James and Katy,
loved auntie of Susan
and the late Alison and Robert.
A private family funeral service will be held at St John the Devine, Cliviger followed by Interment
in the Churchyard.
Family flowers only please with donations in memory of Janet
on behalf of the Mayoress's committee please make payable to Mayor of Burnley 20/21 Charity c/o the funeral director.
Enquires:
Champ Funeral Services,
Bank House, Whalley Road, Clayton-le-Moors,
Accrington BB5 5DY
t: 01254 390731
e: [email protected]
Published in Burnley Express on Sept. 11, 2020