Wyld Janet James, Kathryn and families
would like to express their
most sincere gratitude to all relatives, friends and neighbours for all the kind expressions of sympathy, cards of condolence, support and donations received in memory of Janet at this sad time.
Special thanks are extended to the Mayoress's Committee for
their guard of honour,
to Rev'd Chris Casey for his kind words and ministrations and to Champ Funeral Services for
their professional and
compassionate service.
Published in Burnley Express on Sept. 25, 2020