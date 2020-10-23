Home

Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
128 Rossendale Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB11 5DH
01282 427483
Jason Riley Notice
RILEY Jason Andrew Tragically on October 14th , 2020, in Leeds General Hospital and sadly following a road traffic accident, Jason, aged 50 years, the dearly loved and loving son of Frances and the late Stanley, very special brother of Sean, dear brother in law to Catherine, most wonderful uncle of Olivia, also a dear nephew, cousin and friend of many who will be sadly missed.
At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Jason's funeral cortege will leave from his mums' home on Monday, 26th October at 2-45 p.m. for service and cremation at Burnley Crematorium, 3 -15 p.m. Family flowers only or donations, if so desired, to Northern Staffordshire Bull Terrier Rescue (NSBTR), c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Oct. 23, 2020
