Jason Riley

Notice

Jason Riley Notice
Riley Jason The family of the late Jason would like to thank all family, friends and neighbours for kind messages of sympathy, cards of condolence and donations received at this sad time for Northern Staffordshire Bull Terrier Rescue. Special thanks to all of Jason's former workmates who attended the funeral to pay their respects. Thank you to Katy Carmichael for her comforting words and service and to Alderson and Horan for their professional and dignified arrangements and kindness throughout.
Published in Burnley Express on Nov. 13, 2020
