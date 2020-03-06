Home

Jayne Drabble
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jayne Drabble

Jayne Drabble Notice
Drabble Jayne Peacefully in the Royal Blackburn Hospital, on 28th February, 2020, after a brave fight against illness and with her much loved and devoted husband Michael by her side, Jayne, aged 58 years, the most precious mum of Luke and Adam, very special sister of Lindsey, dearest sister in law to Nigel, David and Jacqueline, also a fun loving auntie and beautiful friend to many who will be sadly missed. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Jayne's funeral cortege will leave from her home on Thursday, 12th March at 12-30 p.m. for service and cremation at Burnley Crematorium at 1 p.m. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to Cancer Research UK, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Mar. 6, 2020
