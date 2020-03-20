|
Drabble Jayne The family of the late Jayne would like to thank all relatives and friends for kind messages of sympathy, cards of condolence and generous donations received in memory of Jayne for Cancer Research UK. Special thanks to the Oncology Department at Royal Blackburn Hospital and Burnley General Hospital for the excellent care Jayne received. Thank you also to Katy Carmichael for her kind words and service and finally, thank you to Alderson and Horan for their professional care and services.
Published in Burnley Express on Mar. 20, 2020