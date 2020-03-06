|
|
|
Catterall Jean
(Hooper) Peacefully on
Wednesday 26th February 2020
in Victoria Care Home,
surrounded by her loving family,
Jean, aged 90 years.
The much loved mum of Christine, Maureen, Kathleen, David,
Pauline & Susan, a dear
mother-in-law and a much loved grandma and great grandma.
At rest in Hartley Foulds Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held on Tuesday 10th March 2020 at Burnley Crematorium at 11.30.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to
the British Heart Foundation c/o Hartley Foulds Funeral Service, 230 Colne Road, Burnley
tel: 831854.
Published in Burnley Express on Mar. 6, 2020