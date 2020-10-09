Home

Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
128 Rossendale Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB11 5DH
01282 427483
Jean Fisher

Jean Fisher Notice
FISHER (nee Thursby)
Jean SRN Peacefully in the Grove Nursing Home, with her loving husband by her side, on Saturday, 3rd October, 2020, Jean, aged 79 years, beloved wife of 57 years to John, much loved mum to Karen and David, mother in law to Dai and Joanne, cherished grandma to Elizabeth, Rebecca and Reuben. Now she is "Safe in the Arms of Jesus". Jean's funeral cortege will leave from her own home on Monday, 12th October at 11 a.m. for service and cremation at Burnley Crematorium, 11-30 a.m. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to Carers Link, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Oct. 9, 2020
