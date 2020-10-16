|
Fisher (nee Thursby)
Jean SRN John and family would like to thank all family, friends and neighbours for kind messages of sympathy, cards of condolence and donations received in memory of Jean for Carers Link. Thank you to the staff of The Grove Care Home for their special care and attention and to the members of Hill Lane Baptist Church. Thank you to Rev. David Price for his comforting words and lovely service and to Alderson and Horan for their professional, caring and dignified arrangements.
Published in Burnley Express on Oct. 16, 2020