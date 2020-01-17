Home

Jean Hartley Notice
Hartley (nee Cumpstey)
Jean Passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her family, on Wednesday 8th January 2020, Jean, aged 79 years.
A much loved and adored Wife to Rennie. Cherished Mum to Tina, Kevin, Neil, Lynne and Paul.
A much loved Grandma and Nana.
A funeral service will be held on Monday 27th January 2020 at
St Johns, Ivy Street, Burnley, at 10.15 am followed by a burial at Burnley Cemetery at 11.30 am. Family flowers only please with donations being gratefully received for Pendleside Hospice c/o Helliwells Funeral Service, Reedley House, Burnley Road, Brierfield, Tel: 614777
Published in Burnley Express on Jan. 17, 2020
