Jean Holt

Jean Holt Notice
HOLT Jean
(née Middleton) After a bravely fought illness,
Jean sadly passed away on
Saturday 18th April 2020
at Blackburn Royal Hospital.
Beloved wife of David,
loving mother to Terry,
Angela, Julia and Deborah,
mother-in-law of
Gwen, Allan and Peter,
much loved grandma to Ashley,
Gemma, Rachel and Rebecca,
great grandma to
Mya, Archie and Ezra and
cherished sister of Audrey,
Jim, Bill, Peter and George.
Two tired eyes a sleeping,
two willing hands are still,
for one who suffered far too much
is resting in God's will.
You never said goodbye to us,
perhaps it's just as well,
we never could have said goodbye
to one we loved so well.
A private funeral service and
cremation will take place on
Thursday 7th May at Burnley
Crematorium at 1.30pm.
Donations in lieu of flowers
if desired can be sent direct to
The British Heart Foundation
or The Alzheimer's Society.
Enquiries to
Hartley Foulds Funeral Service,
230 Colne Road, Burnley
tel 831854.
Published in Burnley Express on May 1, 2020
