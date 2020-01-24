|
NEALE Jean Peacefully in
Larchfield Manor, on
Tuesday 14th January 2020.
Jean,
aged 90 years.
The dearly beloved mother of Margaret and Teresa, dear mother-in-law of Stephen and Philip and loving grandmother
of Elizabeth, Victoria, Emma, Christopher and Rebecca. Great grandmother of Bailey and Chloe.
At rest in Neil and Sonya Milsted Funeral Home, Harrogate.
Requiem Mass will take place in
St John's Church, Ivy Street, Burnley on Friday 7th February at 12 noon, prior to cremation at Burnley Crematorium at 1.45pm.
Family flowers only please, donations, if desired to
Dementia Research UK c/o
Neil and Sonya Milsted
Funeral Services,
4 Hookstone Chase, Harrogate HG2 7HS. Tel: 01423 885767.
Published in Burnley Express on Jan. 24, 2020