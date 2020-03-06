Home

Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
128 Rossendale Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB11 5DH
01282 427483
Jean Sellers Notice
Sellers (nee Stringer)
Jean Passed away suddenly after a short illness at home on Saturday, 22nd February, 2020 and with her loving family by her side, Jean, aged 70 years, loving and caring mum to Raegan and Amanda, loving partner to Duncan, dear mother in law to Mark, caring sister to Malcolm and friend to many who will be sadly missed. Jean's funeral cortege will leave from her own home on Monday, 9th March at 10-15 a.m. for service in All Saints with St John the Baptist Church, 10-30 a.m. followed by interment at Burnley Cemetery at 11-30 a.m. All inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Mar. 6, 2020
