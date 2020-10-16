|
|
|
Sharples Jean It is with great regret and sadness we announce Jean Sharples, aged 75 years, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on Friday, 9th October, 2020. She was a loving Mum to Donna, Craig and Lee and loving Nana and Great Nana to all of her grandchildren and great grandchildren, as well as being a great friend to many. She will be unbelievably missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her.
Taken too soon but never forgotten. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Funeral details at a time to be confirmed. All inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Oct. 16, 2020