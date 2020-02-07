Home

Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
128 Rossendale Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB11 5DH
01282 427483
WARD (nee Sheffield)
Jean Passed away peacefully in Dove Court Nursing Home on 29th January 2020 aged 88 years. Dearly beloved wife of the late Keith, precious mum of the late Karen, very special nan of Freddie, dear sister of the late Annie, also a dearly loved auntie, cousin and friend who will be sadly missed.
At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Jean's funeral cortege will leave from her home on Friday, 21st February at
11-45am, for service and cremation at Burnley Crematorium at 12-15pm. Family flowers only please, donations are being received to Pendleside Hospice, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Feb. 7, 2020
