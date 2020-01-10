Home

Jean Whittle

Whittle Jean 7th January 2015

Crossing over
Oh, please don't feel guilty
It was just my time to go Norman
I see you are still feeling sad,
And the tears just seem to flow.
We all come to earth
for our lifetime,
And for some it's not many years,
I don't want you to keep crying
You are shedding so many tears.
I haven't really left you
Even though it may seem so.
I have just gone to
my heavenly home,
And I'm closer to you
than you know.
Just believe that
when you say my name,
I'm standing next to you.
I know you long to see me,
But there's nothing I can do.
But I'll still send you messages
and hope you understand,
that when your time comes to 'cross over'
I'll be there to take your hand.

Love always
Norman, Karen, Ian, Kyle & Melody X
Published in Burnley Express on Jan. 10, 2020
